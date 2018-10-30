David Warner, Steve Smith bans to stay, says Cricket Australia

cricket

David Warner and Steve Smith

Cricket Australia will not reconsider reducing the ban on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in the ball-tampering case despite a series against India awaiting them next month.

Smith and Warner were slapped with a one-year international ban while rookie Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia in March this year for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) termed the punishment on the trio harsh and called for a reconsideration, but CA chairman David Peever turned down the plea.

"Sanctions were carried out and imposed by the board after a thoughtful process. So the sanctions stand," said Peever. "As chairman of the board of CA, I accept responsibility for what happened in South Africa, but I'm confident that we're positioned to move forward. "We've learned many lessons and there has been a lot going on since then. Both within the playing group and within the organisation itself to move things forward."

