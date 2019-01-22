David Warner to undergo elbow surgery

cricket

David Warner

Banned former Australian vice-captain David Warner is expected to undergo minor surgery on his elbow today after returning home from the Bangladesh Premier League with an injury.

Warner, alongside former skipper Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft, was suspended from international cricket over a ball-tampering scandal during a Test match in South Africa last March.

Warner, 32, returned to Australia last week following a stint with the Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Twenty20 tournament after he reported pain in his right elbow. Warner's elbow will be assessed in Melbourne on Tuesday, before he is expected to undergo minor surgery, cricket.com.au reported yesterday. Cricket Australia's website said Warner's condition was not believed to be serious.

