David Warner was sledged by Phillip Hughes' brother, claims wife

cricket

David Warner, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham at the time on Saturday

David Warner with wife Candice

David Warner walked off mid-innings in a Sydney grade game after "hurtful" comments from the brother of ex-Test teammate Phillip Hughes, who died in 2014 after being hit by a ball, his wife Candice Warner claimed.

Warner, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham at the time on Saturday. He left the field on 35 but returned shortly afterwards following the intervention of teammates, and went on to score a majestic 157. "Look, I'm not going to go into the details.

However, David was taken aback by the comments and thought they went a little bit too far so he decided to remove himself from the game," she told Channel Nine. Cricket Australia's website claimed that what started as goading from Hughes soon turned personal and Warner — who has a fierce on-field reputation — decided to leave before it escalated.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph alleged that Hughes called Warner "a disgrace" and "weak" and claimed one witness heard a direct reference to Phillip Hughes's death. But Hughes' club Western Suburbs denied any abuse was hurled and defended him. "There was a brief exchange between Jason Hughes and David Warner. This exchange had nothing to do with Phil Hughes," it said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever