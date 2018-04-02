David Warner's wife Candice blames herself for ball tampering scandal

In a tearful press conference in Sydney on Saturday, David Warner, 31, spoke of his fear that he would never get to represent Australia again as his wife watched on



Candice Warner. Pic/AFP

Disgraced Australia former vice-captain David Warner's wife Candice said yesterday she blamed herself for his part in the ball tampering scandal, adding that the taunts they faced in South Africa took a huge toll.

Opening batsman David Warner was banned for one year from domestic and international cricket over the plot to change the condition of the ball on Day Three of the third Test against South Africa eight days ago. In a tearful press conference in Sydney on Saturday, Warner, 31, spoke of his fear that he would never get to represent Australia again as his wife watched on. "I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me — it's absolutely killing me," Candice told Sydney's Sunday Telegraph.

The Test series was already fractious before the ball tampering affair, with a row between David Warner and Quinton de Kock during the first Test which the Australian said was sparked when the South African insulted his wife. Candice Warner said he was "protecting me as much as he could and protecting the girls [their children]. But Dave would come home from the game and see me in tears in the bedroom, and the girls just looking at their mum, it's been heartbreaking," she said.

Candice Warner also called for sympathy and patience from Australian fans, saying the batsman was struggling to cope with the fallout. "I'm sure there were things he wanted to say but he just couldn't get it out. He is hurting. He is seriously, seriously struggling and he's not in a great headspace."

Also read: Ball-tampering: David Warner tenders tearful apology, says it's all over for him

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever