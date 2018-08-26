David Warner's wife Candice not happy with South African fans mocking her ex-relationship

cricket

David Warner's wife Candice slams South African cricket fans who wore rugby player Sonny Bill Williams' masks to mock her

David Warner and Candice Warner

Disgraced Australian cricketer David Warner's wife Candice has opened up about the incident in which South African fans wore Sonny Bill Williams masks to ridicule her over an infamous tryst with the Kiwi rugby player.

The fans were trying to emotionally attack Candice reminding her of the photograph of her inside a nightclub toilet in a compromising position with the New Zealand All Blacks star in 2007. The former ironwoman said that the family had been through tough times since the ball-tampering saga during the second Test in South Africa, but the mask incident has affected her the most.

"It's not acceptable. Women shouldn't be judged on their sexual past. The thing about sport is that no matter your religion, no matter your sex, no matter your beliefs, you should be able to go to a sporting match and sit there and support whatever team you go for. It shouldn't matter about your race, religion, your anything, you should be safe from all that. So that's the one really disappointing thing — for me, to go to a sporting match and to be shamed and to feel the way I did was just so wrong," she told Australia's BW magazine.

