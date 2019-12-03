MENU
David Warner's wife Candice quotes Mahatma Gandhi to hail husband

Updated: Dec 03, 2019, 11:41 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The Warners have been through some troubled times when the Sandpapergate controversy broke last year

Candice and David Warner
Australia opener David Warner's wife Candice used the words of Mahatma Gandhi to heap praise on her husband after he scored a record-breaking 335 against Pakistan in the second Test recently.

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will. [Mahatma Gandhi] It's not important what other people believe about you. It's only important what you believe about yourself," Candice wrote on Twitter.

The Warners have been through some troubled times when the Sandpapergate controversy broke last year and it was later revealed that Candice even suffered a miscarriage during that phase.

