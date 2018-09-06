David Warner's wife Candice shares a red hot vacation image of the cricketer

cricket

Banned Australian cricketer David Warner looks like he is enjoying his time off the field, which is evident from this image of his shared by his wife Candice

Australian cricketer David Warner's wife Candice posted this picture of her husband on Instagram and wrote: "Off the plane and straight onto the bike. Exploring Miami with the hubby never looked so good. @davidwarner31." The Warners are on holiday in the US.

Australia's ex-vice captain David Warner has been banned from International cricket for a year, after being found guilty of orchestrating a ball tampering incident in a Test match against South Africa. Other cricketers banned in the ball-tampering saga were former captain Steve Smith and the main accused Cameron Bancroft.

David Warner married Australian ironwoman Candice Falzon in April 2015. They had their first child on 11 September 2014, a daughter named Ivy Mae Warner, and a second daughter, Indi Rae, on 14 January 2016. Warner was named Australian Sports Dad of the Year in 2016. Warner, one among ten nominees for the award, got to choose a charity to which AUD 10,000 would be donated. They permanently reside in Sydney

