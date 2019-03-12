David Willey inspires England to series win over West Indies

cricket

David Willey's teammate and fellow all-rounder Chris Jordan was named man of the series

David Willey

David Willey spearheaded another rout of an indisciplined West Indies batting line-up as England completed a 3-0 sweep of the series with an eight-wicket victory in the third and final T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

Medium-pacer Willey knocked over the top-order in finishing with career-best T20I figures of four for seven from three overs to take the man of the match award as the hosts were demolished for 71 off just 13 overs. Willey's teammate and fellow all-rounder Chris Jordan was named man of the series.

Jonny Bairstow, man of the match in the first fixture in St Lucia five days earlier, then sped the visitors toward their target with 37 (31 balls, two sixes, four fours) as the whitewash was completed with almost ten overs to spare.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever