Davina McCall ready to find another man

After her 17 years long marriage to Matthew Robinson crumbled, television personality and model Davina McCall says she is ready to find a new man who will stand next to her as a partner

Davina McCall

"What I want is, I want men - and this is for my daughters and for my son and this is for me - to stand next to me as a partner. So everything is a partnership," she said. With traditional gender roles changing, McCall told TV host Matt Johnson and life coach Ben Bidwell on "The Naked Professors" podcast series that finding someone supportive is the most important quality she is looking for.

"It's not like ‘I'm going to be at work all day and I'm going to cook dinner for you. We are in a massive time of change. It's like ‘this is how you can be a man, and find your way as a man and stand next to a woman and support her and she will support you'," she said. The former "Big Brother" presenter has opened up about her past battles with mental health, revealing that she spent years trying to fill a "hole in her heart" with "drugs and boys".

