Davis Cup final: France fight back against Croatia
Victory for the Croats would have secured their second Davis Cup title after Borna Coric and Marin Cilic won their opening singles matches on Friday to give the Croats a 2-0 lead
Defending champions France fought back in the Davis Cup final with victory in the doubles on Saturday, reducing Croatia's lead to 2-1.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut had to scrap hard to squeeze past the Croatian pair Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig in four sets — 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3).
