Davis Cup: Injured Yuki Bhambri, Divij Sharan out of Serbia tie; Nagal won't join

Sep 06, 2018, 08:48 IST | PTI

Sharan, who won the men's doubles gold with Rohan Bopanna in Palembang, has suffered a tear in his shoulder and Bhambri's knee injury flared up at the US Open, where he lost in the first round to Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan

India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri and Asian Games gold-medallist Divij Sharan have pulled out of the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie against Serbia due to injuries, while Sumit Nagal has refused to join the team as a stand-by. Sharan, who won the men's doubles gold with Rohan Bopanna in Palembang, has suffered a tear in his shoulder and Bhambri's knee injury flared up at the US Open, where he lost in the first round to Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Saketh Myneni, who was a reserve in the six-man squad, will now be a playing member, replacing Bhambri. N Sriram Balaji has replaced Sharan, while Pune player Arjun Kadhe will now travel to Kraljevo as a reserve player for the September 14-16 tie. "They have pulled out due to injuries. Divij had undergone an MRI in the US and he said it revealed a minor tear which will require at least three weeks to heal. Yuki also has a knee issue," AITA selection committee chairman SP Misra said.

Asked about Nagal as a replacement, Misra said AITA reached out to him but he preferred to play Challenger tournaments in Poland. "We asked him to come as a replacement for Yuki but he said he would prefer playing Challengers," Misra said.

