Davis Cup: Leander Paes out of Indian team for away tie against Serbia

Veteran Leander Paes was yesterday dropped from the Indian Davis Cup squad for the World Group away tie against Serbia scheduled from September 14 to 16. The reigning Asian Games champion pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be playing the doubles, while three singles players will be Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Rohan Bopanna is currently ranked 37 in the ATP doubles list while Divij is a notch below at 38. The members of the selection committee, SP Misra (Chairman), Balram Singh, Nandan Bal, Rohit Rajpal and coach Zeeshan Ali selected the team via tele-conference. Mahesh Bhupathi and Zeeshan Ali are the non-playing captain and coach respectively. The team will be accompanied by two physios as well for this tie.

