Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi slams team for horrific Day One v China

The Indian Davis Cup team was staring at defeat at the zonal level for the first time in five years following shock defeats of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal on the opening day of the second round tie against China here yesterday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost the first singles 6-7, 4-6 to China's new tennis sensation Yibing Wu. The onus to bring India back in the tie was on Sumit Nagal, but the youngster lost 4-6, 1-6 to Ze Zhang.

India's non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi described the opening day as shocking. "It was a disappointing display by both. No hunger, no fight and no aggression," Bhupathi said. Paes and Bopanna will now play a do-or-die third rubber against Mao-Xin Gong and Di Wu today.

If India win the doubles match, Paes will become the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup. He is tied on 42 wins with Italian great Nicola Pietrangeli.

