Davis Cup: New format will not affect India, says Vijay Amritraj

tennis

"As far as India is concerned, the new Davis Cup format will not affect as much because we will be playing home and away games in Group I. The home and away games in that group stay," he said

Vijay Amritraj

Former India tennis star Vijay Amritraj said yesterday that the new Davis Cup format is not going to affect the country much as it is still going to be playing home and away games in Group I and not the World Group matches.

"As far as India is concerned, the new Davis Cup format will not affect as much because we will be playing home and away games in Group I. The home and away games in that group stay," he said.

"It will only make a difference if India qualifies for World Group matches," he added. Amritraj said he does not think India should agree to play matches in a neutral country, for it will lose the advantage of playing in home conditions. "It is a special moment for us playing Davis Cup matches in India. We always had Prime Minister to announce the draw by picking up the lots. It is a big event in that city. And also, we will have home advantage to play better. We should not agree to play our matches in a third country. Let us see what happens in 2019," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever