Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal eyes return with Spain

Rafael Nadal returns to competitive action in the Davis Cup today for the first time since retiring from the Australian Open with a hip injury in January.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner leads Spain into a home quarter-final against Germany aiming to extend his 22-match winning streak in singles. After yesterday's draw the World No. 1 will play Germany's Philip Kohlschreiber in second singles with a clash against Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

