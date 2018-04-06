Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal eyes return with Spain

Apr 06, 2018, 09:44 IST | AFP

The 16-time Grand Slam winner leads Spain into a home quarter-final against Germany aiming to extend his 22-match winning streak in singles

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal returns to competitive action in the Davis Cup today for the first time since retiring from the Australian Open with a hip injury in January.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner leads Spain into a home quarter-final against Germany aiming to extend his 22-match winning streak in singles. After yesterday's draw the World No. 1 will play Germany's Philip Kohlschreiber in second singles with a clash against Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

rafael nadaltennis news
Go to top