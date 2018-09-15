Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanthan loses opening tie; India trail Serbia 0-1

tennis

Ramkumar Ramanthan gave his all but it was not enough to stop Laslo Djere from winning his first Davis Cup match as India trail Serbia 0-1 in the World Group play-off tie here yesterday.

Ramkumar battled hard before losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 to Djere in the opening singles which lasted three hours and 11 minutes on the indoor clay court. Djere, ranked 86, had lost both his earlier Davis Cup matches before clashing with Ramkumar, ranked 135, at Kraljevo Sports Venue. The onus to bring India back is now on Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who will clash with World No. 56 Dusan Lajovic.

