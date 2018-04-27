Dawood Ibrahim's properties, including Mumbai building to go under the hammer

SC clears the way by dismissing petitions filed by gangster's mother and sister against attachment of their property as 'proceeds of crime'



Dawood Ibrahim's childhood home, a bungalow in Mumbke, Ratnagiri, is one of the properties that will be auctioned

Seven properties belonging to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim will soon be put up for auction. This comes after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions of the don's mother and sister, challenging the attachment of their property.

Officials of SAFEMA, the competent authority, have begun valuation of all properties, including a building in Nagpada, Dawood's stronghold, and a bungalow in Mumbke, Ratnagiri, which the family stopped visiting in the 90s after its condition deteriorated. In June 2016, mid-day had reported on the village sarpanch declaring the bungalow dilapidated. The other five, too, are out of Mumbai.

Completing formalities

Sources said that after the SC order, an assessment of the properties, to check their condition, whether people are residing there, and if there are any legal complications, has begun. If everything goes smoothly, the auction could be held in a couple of months, sources indicated.

The auction would be carried out by SAFEMA under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), 1976. Agencies had tried to auction the 1993 serial blasts accused's properties three times in the past -2001, 2013 and 2015 - but found no takers.

Court call

The SC had last week directed the Centre to seize Dawood's properties, with a bench headed by Justice R K Agrawal dismissing Amina Bi Kaskar and Haseena Parkar's pleas challenging the decision of the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies of attaching the property owned by them in Mumbai as "proceeds of crime".

Sold!

In November 2017, the government had managed to sell three properties of Dawood Ibrahim in the city for just over Rs 11 crore in an auction held by SAFEMA at the Indian Merchants' Chamber. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust won them all - Shabnam Guest House, a double-storied building on Yakub Street, for Rs 3,00,53,000; flat numbers 18-20, 25, 26 and 28 of Damarwala Building and houses 34-40 on Pakmodia Street and Yakub Street, where Iqbal Kaskar and Parkar used to reside, for Rs 3,52,53,000; and Hotel Raunaq Afroz on Pakmodia Street for Rs 4,52,53,000.

6

Number of properties out of Mumbai

4

Number of times an auction was held to sell Dawood's properties

