Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri auctioned for nearly Rs 23 lakh

The competent authority of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) on Tuesday auctioned six properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra for nearly Rs 23 lakh.

SAFEMA had put on auction seven properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim and one property of Dawood’s aide Iqbal Mirchi.

Also Read: ED Attaches Rs 200 Crore Worth Of Iqbal Mirchi's Properties In Dubai

The successful bidders include lawyer Ajay Shrivastava and Supreme Court advocate Bhupendra Bhardwaj in the scheduled online, offline and sealed tender auction held.

The virtual auction started at 10 am and went on till 12 noon. Out of seven properties of Dawood Ibrahim, one could not be auctioned due to technical glitches.

A majority of the properties are mostly small constructions - some in a bad shape - on plots of land, situated in Mumbake village in Khed sub-district of Ratnagiri, from where the Kaskar family hailed.

Also Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Accused Have Links To D-Company, Says NIA

The competent authority under SAFEMA had planned to auction off all 13 seized properties of the fugitive don early this year, but the plans were postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Mirchi’s property, located in Santacruz, could not be sold as there was not even a single bidding for it.

(With inputs from agency)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news