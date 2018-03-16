Dax Shepard joins Netflix comedy The Ranch

Dax Shepard is joining the cast of Netflix's The Ranch as a recurring guest star

Dax Shepard is joining the cast of Netflix's The Ranch as a recurring guest star. Shepard, 43, will play the role of Luke Matthews, a former soldier who has come to Garrison with some history concerning the Iron River Ranch, Netflix said in a statement.

Luke meets the Bennetts and forms an immediate bond with Colt (played by Ashton Kutcher) and Beau (played by Sam Elliott), but his past has a way of catching up with him.

Shepard's casting comes after the departure of series regular Danny Masterson. Masterson, who played Colt's brother, Rooster, was ousted from the show in December amid sexual assault accusations. He has denied all the allegations.

"The Ranch" takes place on the fictional Iron River Ranch in the fictitious small town of Garrison, Colorado. It follows the life of the Bennetts, a dysfunctional family consisting of two brothers, their rancher father, and his divorced wife and local bar owner.

