Dax Shepard once wanted to date Anna Faris

Actor Dax Shepard revealed that he was once smitten with Anna Faris and wanted to ask her out. The 43-year-old actor, who is married to actor Kristen Bell, admitted that before he met his actor wife, he had a crush on the "Mom" star. "I saw 'Just Friends' and was like, 'You are so talented' and you and I sat next to each other during a premiere... (I thought) 'I would definitely like to take this person on a date.' Then from my point of view, that door was shut. It was like a dead-bolt door," Shepard told Faris in her 'Unqualified' podcast.

The "Scary Movie" actor, 41, was married to her first husband Ben Indra at the time. She separated from actor Chris Pratt - with whom she has five-year-old son, Jack - in August last year. Faris admitted that seeing Indra at the film premiere might have discouraged Shepard from pursuing her. "I think my first husband may have been sitting to the right of me," the actor said. To which the "CHiPS" actor quipped, "That would explain a lot."

