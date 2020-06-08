Day 12 sees largest anti-racism protests for justice, change

A collage made up of the portraits of black victims of racism and police brutality, is seen in Denver, Colorado. Pics/AFP

Massive protests against police brutality nationwide capped a week that began in chaos but ended with largely peaceful expressions that organisers hope will sustain their movement. Tens of thousands of people marched on Saturday with few reports of problems in scenes that were more often festive than tense.

Wearing masks and urging fundamental change, protesters gathered in dozens of places from coast to coast while mourners in North Carolina waited for hours to glimpse the golden coffin carrying the body of native son George Floyd, the black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has galvanized the expanding movement.



Protesters walk from the Capitol building to the White House on Saturday

Collectively, it was perhaps the largest one-day mobilisation since Floyd died on May 25 and came as many cities lifted curfews imposed following initial spasms of arson, assaults and smash-and-grab raids on businesses. Demonstrations also reached four other continents, ending in clashes in London and Marseille, France.

Detentions, injuries as Berlin protests

After a day of anti-racism protests across Europe, Berlin police said 93 people were detained. Police said several officers and one press photographer were injured in Berlin when bottles and rocks were thrown from a crowd. Police said 28 officers suffered minor injuries in the scuffles.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever