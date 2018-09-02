Day 2 collections: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree wins big at the box office

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are currently garnering love from the audience across quarters for their recent release Stree. The film raked in Rs 6.82 crore on Day 1, while it picked up on Day 2, with collections around Rs 10.87 crore. Stree now stands at a total of Rs. 17.69 crore so far.

Trying their hand at the interesting genre of horror comedy with Stree, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao treated their fans with the underdog film which is winning hearts all over. Shraddha Kapoor is garnering accolades for her unique character and apt portrayal of Stree receiving a thumbs up from not just the audience and critics but also the B-town. The actress looks beautiful as ever, sporting a distinct look with a nose ring apart from delivering a remarkable performance. While, Rajkummar Rao won accolades for being consitently good in all his films!

Shraddha Kapoor's refreshing chemistry with Rajkummar Rao has been the talk of the town ever since the duo grooved together at the wrap party of the film. The duo had been impressing the audience further with the trailer and the songs of the film.

