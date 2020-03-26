Day 21: Katrina Kaif cleans her house, Arjun Kapoor calls her Kaanta Ben 2.0!

Katrina Kaif has been in self-quarantine for the last 21 days, her latest Instagram story says so! She can be seen cleaning the house and Arjun Kapoor calls her Kaanta Ben 2.0. And we love how she starts playing cricket with the broomstick!

But on a rather serious note, Kaif wrote on her latest post- "One day at a time guys....we all gotta do our parts..... m apparently Isabelle Kaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw." (sic)

Have a look at this video right here:

But apart from cleaning the house, there are a lot of other pieces of stuff the actress is going during her self-quarantine. Right from working out at her balcony to chatting with her friends Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, she has been doing it all. And her fans are really going to enjoy watching these amusing and amazing pictures and videos.

The nation wants to know, however, when is her film Sooryavanshi going to release. This was supposed to come out on March 24 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa but got shifted due to the Coronavirus. And she also has a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot coming up.

