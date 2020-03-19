Day 8: Priyanka Chopra's isolation due to Coronavirus continues!

Working from home and social distancing have received mixed responses on social media. Some people are really wanting to go out and work and workout, many are happy to be a part of this social distancing. Priyanka Chopra seems to have fallen in between.

She has already asked us to stay safe and away from people and also avoid shaking hands via an Instagram video that she uploaded a few days ago, she has now taken to her Instagram story and uploaded multiple videos where she shares her thoughts of being in isolation for eight continuous days.

And now, talking about her videos, she greeted all her friends, fans, and followers and said how she has been isolated for eight days and began sharing her feelings and thoughts. She said, "Hi guys, I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello. This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been turned completely upside down, it feels like something out of a movie but it's not and we know that. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us."

She added, "You know we always have such crazy schedules, had so many people around us all day that all of a sudden, this being our reality feels crazy and I am sure all of us feel the same way. We are taking all the recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing. But you know all of this solitary time makes you think and like all of you I have been reading about COVID-19 virus and all the information online it feels so scary but I am also wondering how much of this information is accurate."

Talking about her films, she will be with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix's The White Tiger and she is also in talks to be seen in the Hollywood biggie, The Matrix 4.

