Day after Akhilesh Yadav vacates bungalow, BJP, SP quarrel over its 'damage'

Pictures and video clips showed damage to a cycle track, on walls after ACs seemed to have been removed and to the floor of what seemed to be a badminton court

View of a part of the official bungalow, which was allotted to Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP hurled accusations at each other over the "damage" seen at the government bungalow vacated by SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Pictures and video clips showed damage to a cycle track, on walls after ACs seemed to have been removed and to the floor of what seemed to be a badminton court.

The SP played down the damage, asking why the state of the homes recently vacated by other former UP chief ministers in compliance with an SC order was not being shown. Yadav challenged the government to come up with a list of fittings damaged when he shifted. During a visit to Vridavan, he said BJP had mastered the art of defaming people. The BJP mocked the SP chief, saying the damage done at the bungalow showed Yadav's "frustration".

