Day after Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai soaked in rain

A day after Cyclone Nisarga, the city, Palghar and Thane witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the earlier part of the day, bringing in much lower temperatures on Thursday.

The cool weather is expected to last through Friday even as the Yellow warning for Mumbai has now been reduced to Green, which means no rain.

As Nisarga's movement shifted from Alibaug's coast to 50 km south, Mumbai did not experience serious consequences, while the Raigad and Sindhudurg coast saw major effects. An official from the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Mumbai said, "From a severe cyclonic storm, it reduced to a cyclone and then to a deep depression over the Arabian Sea. As it further moved from North Maharashtra towards Madhya Pradesh and the system's intensity lowered, its effects started lessening. Eventually, it is expected to be a mere circulation over the sea. But due to the deep depression, rain activities were expected in Mumbai and surrounding districts."

Though there is no cyclone warning now, gusty winds were reported in the city. According to the IMD, "Winds flew southwesterly to westerly at 10 to 15 knots gusting to 20 knots. Isolated rain or thundershowers were experienced across the city and surrounding districts. The sea condition was moderate to rough. However, strong winds with a wind speed of 40 to 50 kmph are likely to prevail over the sea until June 8. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the areas during this time."

Temperatures dropped to 26°C (maximum) and 24°C (minimum) on Thursday. They are expected to rise again on Friday to 29°C and 26°C respectively. The atmosphere will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain/thundershowers and heavy rainfall in isolated places.

