Day after Iran attack, two rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad

A mock US flag is laid on the ground for cars to drive on in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (Photo: AFP)

Baghdad: Two rockets fell in Baghdad's Green Zone on Thursday, Sputnik reported citing local media.

Casualties have not been reported so far. The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.

The new attack comes after Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops Wednesday local time in retaliation for the American strike that killed military general Qaseem Soleimani last week in a Pentagon-ordered airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

In the immediate aftermath of Soleimani's killing, Trump repeatedly stressed that the deadly drone strike was meant to reduce violence.

