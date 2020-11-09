Day after US election result, Joe Biden goes to church, Donald Trump hits golf course

A day after becoming the President-elect, Joe Biden went to a church for Sunday prayers, while outgoing US President Donald Trump headed to a golf course in a Virginia suburb.

Biden, 77, drove down to the St. Joseph, a historic Roman Catholic church complex, in New Castle County in Delaware. He was joined by his daughter Ashley Biden and his grandson Hunter.

Trump, 74, after a series of tweets on Sunday morning, headed to his golf course in a Virginia suburb of Washington DC.

A handful of demonstrators lined the sidewalks near the entrance of the golf course.

Some of them held placards reading: "ORANGE CRUSHED"; "TRUMPTY DUMPTY HAD A GREAT FALL". There were also a few pro-Trump signboards.

Trump was playing golf on Saturday when major US news networks announced that he had lost the US election to his Democratic rival Biden.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday morning tweeted a video clip from her victory speech a night earlier in which she talked about her Indian mother.

"I'm thinking about my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, and the generations of Black women who came before me who believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible," Harris tweeted.

