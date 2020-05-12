Day India records 4,213 cases in 24 hrs, PM calls for 'balanced strategy'

A worker sanitises a shuttle bus being used to transport stranded Indian nationals from UK on their arrival at the airport, as part of an evacuation operation under 'Vande Bharat Mission', in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for a "balanced strategy" to tackle the COVID-19 crisis as he sought inputs from states on the way forward in fighting the pandemic, while many more tested positive for the deadly virus.

The death toll also crossed 2,200 with more people succumbing to COVID-19 at various places including in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Interacting with CMs in a video conference, Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing norms were not followed or there has been laxity in implementation of the lockdown rules. He also said the biggest challenge will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to villages, sources said.

The new cases detected in the past few days include migrant workers who have returned to their native places from big urban clusters, many after being rendered jobless, as also some airlifted from abroad under a massive evacuation plan undertaken by the government for Indians and expatriates stranded in various countries. In its daily update, the Union Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 67,152, after a record number of 4,213 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Monday 8 am, while the death toll rose by 97 to 2,206. More than 20,000 people have recovered also so far.

'Open all pvt clinics, nursing homes'

Union Home Ministry instructed all the states and the UTs to ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professionals and staff on duty. The order issued by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla to all state chief secretaries and UT authorities also directed the facilitating of such inter-state movement.

Delhi airport starts disinfecting surfaces

The Delhi airport is using mobile towers, handheld torch and baggage tunnels that deploy UV rays to disinfect surfaces in order to combat Coronavirus, the DIAL said on Monday. The mobile towers are placed in cordoned areas of a terminal and the UV lamps inside them are used for disinfection, the Delhi International Airport Limited said.

