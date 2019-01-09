Day-night cricket match organised in Naxal-infested Sukma

cricket

The event holds significance for the residents of the area, especially children, as the area is considered highly unsafe to get out of their homes during night time. More than 150 security forces have lost their lives while fighting Naxals

Representative picture

A day-night cricket match was organised by security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Zila force and other local forces in Naxal-infested Sukma district.

The event holds significance for the residents of the area, especially children, as the area is considered highly unsafe to get out of their homes during night time. More than 150 security forces have lost their lives while fighting Naxals.

Most of the children participating in the tournament were playing a night match for the first time in their life. The energy level that they showed on the field was a reflection of their hopes of building a bright future for themselves.

Cobra 206 deputy commandant Ramesh Yadav expressed delight over the development and asserted that such events should be organised more frequently.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, ¿This is for the first time that such an event has been organised here. All the kids, school staff and villagers are very. We should organise such events more frequently. I would like to thank the organisers. We will continue supporting them in such initiatives.¿

Earlier, the Chintagufa cricket team had participated in various district level events. The endeavour was to give the children more and more exposure of the outer world.

The match was held between two local teams named Chintagufa Tigers and Chintagufa Jaguars and was won by the Tigers by 35 runs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever