Dayaben 2.0: Disha Vakani will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, confirm makers

Ever since Disha Vakani quit the comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, rumours of her returning to the show kept floating around. The actress, who is mum to a baby girl, wanted to be with her baby instead of being on the show. However, Disha's character of Dayaben is one of those iconic characters that will be cherished and etched in everyone's minds.

After all the back and forth and several clarifications from the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, finally, there are whispers of Disha Vakani's confirmed return. In an interview with timesofindia.com, Modi has confirmed that the audience will get to see their Dayaben very soon. Here's what he told the portal, "We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month's time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn't ready and told us, 'Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?' But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback."

Disha and Dilip Joshi's (Jethalal) characters are very crucial in this sitcom. Therefore, since the past two years, the track sees Disha at her mother's place in the show. There were also rumours about a rift between the actress and the makers. However, everything seems to be good in the hood as Asit Modi explains, "Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show."

Disha Vakani tied the knot with businessman Mayur Pandya in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Stuti in November 2017.

Let's wait for Dayaben 2.0!

