Dayalan Hemalatha gets India call-up for ODI series against England

Veteran batsman Mithali Raj will lead the Indian women cricket team in the four-match ODI series against England while all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur is appointed her deputy



Representation pic

All-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha has got an India call-up for the four-match ODI series against England, starting from April 3. Veteran batsman Mithali Raj will lead the Indian women cricket team in the four-match ODI series against England while all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur is appointed her deputy. Middle-order batswoman Devika Vaidya has been recalled to the team. She last played an ODI for India in the World Cup Qualifier against South Africa in February last year.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad will also return to the team after missing the ongoing tri-series involving India, Australia and England due to an injury. India Women's ODI squad:

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Meanwhile, the All-India Women's Selection Committee have also picked India A squad that will play a practice game against England Women.

India A squad:

Deepti Sharma (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Dayalan Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Mona Meshram, Sukanya Parida, Kavita Patil, Shanti Kumari, Tanushree Sarkar, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Radha Yadav, T P Kanwar

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever