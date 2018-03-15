Dayanidhi Maran and brother Kalanithi released in telephone exchange case

Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and other accused discharged by special CBI court in the "illegal" telephone exchange case



Dayanidhi Maran. Pic/AFP

A special CBI court here on Wednesday discharged former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and other accused in the "illegal" telephone exchange case. Special judge S Natarajan allowed the petitions filed by the Maran brothers and others seeking their discharge, holding that there was no prima facie case against them. The judge had on March 9 reserved orders for Wednesday in the case.

The CBI had alleged that an illegal private telephone exchange was set up at the city residence of Dayanidhi during 2004-06, when he was the telecom minister and it was used for the business transactions involving the Sun Network owned by his brother Kalanithi. The central agency had alleged that Dayanidhi had caused a loss of '1.78 crore to the exchequer.

Other accused who have been discharged are former BSNL general manager K Brahmanathan, former deputy general manager M P Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran's private secretary Gauthaman, and Sun TV officials.

2004-06

The time during which an illegal private telephone exchange was set up at Dayanidhi's residence

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever