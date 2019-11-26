Day/Night Test: CAB to refund fans' tickets bought for Days 4 and 5

Kolkata: With India's maiden Day/Night Test winding up in less than three days, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to refund fans who bought tickets for the fourth and fifth days. The match ended in just over two days with India winning by an innings and 46 runs here no Sunday. "The process of refunding the amounts for Day 4 and Day 5 Tickets has started. Messages would be sent to all online transactors who have booked only for these two days," the CAB said in a statement. Indian pacers grabbed all the wickets as India won their maiden Day/Night Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh. The CAB has promised to also work out a mechanism for refund of tickets sold offline once its offices reopen on Tuesday.

"CAB has always stood by the cricket-loving people and have tried its best to provide them with the best of facilities. This time too, there would be no exception. It is our moral duty to refund amounts of the tickets for the last two days where no game is being played at all," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said. The rule that there is no refund if a ball has been bowled in the match would not be applicable for this match for the specific days where no game took place. Tickets were sold daily and ranged between Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 150. "We are much thankful to the spectators for turning up in huge numbers on each of the days. It was delightful to see people come to the ground even when they knew not much game was remaining on Day 3.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly for taking this initiative to bring back the interest of the people to Test cricket. After the end of the game, one can easily vouch that cricket was the real winner," the CAB stated. All the action days of the marquee clash witnessed sellout crowd and the opning day's play was witnessed, by among others, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid besides Olympic stars like shooter Abhinav Bindra and boxer M C Mary Kom.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates