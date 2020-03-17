Days before their first night, man receives wife's porn video

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old man from Bengaluru lodged a complaint against his wife after he received a video of her in a compromising position with another man, just days before they were to consummate their marriage. In his complaint, the man said his wife has threatened to kill herself, accusing him and his family members of abetting suicide, The Times of India reported.

The man, who works in a private firm said he married the woman, who is a government employee on November 24, 2019. They were engaged on June 30. They were to spend their first night together on December 15. According to his complaint, he received a video of his wife, indulging in explicit acts with another man on December 13 on his Facebook Messenger, with a phone number. "I dialled the number and the person from the other side introduced himself as Ramesh (name changed), who said my wife and he were in a relationship for seven years," he stated in his complaint.

The man said Ramesh claimed he was in a relationship with his wife for the past seven years and continued to be together even after her engagement. "Later, I received a porn video from Ramesh, showing my wife and him sharing some intimate moments. Then, I received screenshots of WhatsApp messages exchanged between Ramesh and my wife on the nights of December 10 and 12. In one of the messages, she tells that she likes Ramesh, while her family members like me. Further, she says she is ready to spurn me," the complaint read.

After watching the video, the shocked man then approached the police and filed a complaint seeking a probe on the issue. The police arrested Ramesh, who confessed that he was having an affair with the woman. "I was deeply depressed over the developments and my family members are still in shock," the man said in the complaint.

According to the police, the woman's parents were aware of their daughter’s relationship. The man alleged that she cheated him by not telling him about the affair. He claimed that his wife has been threatening to kill herself, leaving a note where she accuses him and his family members of abetting the suicide. Calling it a complicated case, the investigating officer said that they don’t have much freedom to probe. With the help of pictures and video evidence, we have to prove that the woman cheated the man. We have approached a legal adviser for more clarity," the officer said.

The police have filed a case based on the man's statement under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

