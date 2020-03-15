DB win close polo final

DB Reality Achievers beat Team Los Polistas in extra time of the last chukkar with a golden goal by Ravinder Mang to win the finals of the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy tournament at Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) polo grounds, Mahalaxmi on Saturday.

ARC President Shyam Mehta, who played for Los Polistas, scored two out of the five goals. "We are really glad to have fabulous teams like V-Polo, Madon Polo and Piramal Sphiro playing in this tournament. This was clearly one of the best matches of this polo season," Mehta said.

The final was witnessed by only a few (ARC members, players, friends and family) bearing in mind the state protocols and health and safety measures for the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

