DC unveils Young Justice: Outsiders comic a prequel to the series

The digital comic is set between the 2013 finale of the second season of Young Justice and the debut of Young Justice: Outsiders

Promotions for DC Universe's 'Young Justice: Outsiders' have been cranked up a notch, as the makers have unveiled a new comic to promote the series. Taking to Twitter, DC Universe launched a digital comic book, a prequel to the animated series, which happens to be the first comic book material exclusive to the service.

Set between the 2013 finale of the second season of Young Justice and the debut of Young Justice: Outsiders, the second original series is written by series showrunner Greg Weisman, with art by Christopher Jones.

The story will be released in 10-page chapters daily ahead of the series launch January 4. The first two chapters debut on DC Universe today, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The service was unveiled in June after months of rumours, with DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee calling it a one-stop shop for all things DC. Other shows announced for DCU include 'Swamp Thing' and an animated Harley Quinn series.

