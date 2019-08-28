DCW operates from parking lot after fire

national

Important documents were destroyed in the fire on Tuesday but no casualties were reported

Fire at Vikas Bhawan on Tuesday

The Delhi Commission for Women shifted to the parking area of the complex to carry out work, a day after a fire broke out on the second floor of Vikas Bhawan. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said that a police complaint had been filed and an internal probe had been initiated. "Work at office severally affected. Essential services like Helpdesk, 181, Rape Crisis Cell, Panchayats functional," Maliwal tweeted.

