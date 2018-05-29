DCW rescues minor girl being forced to work as domestic help in Rajouri

The NGO, 'Shakti Vahini', had approached the commission with the information of the girl being forced to work as a domestic help in Delhi, a DCW statement said



The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), along with the help of police and an NGO, today rescued a minor girl who was being forced to work as a domestic help in a house in Rajouri Garden.

The NGO, 'Shakti Vahini', had approached the commission with the information of the girl being forced to work as a domestic help in Delhi, a DCW statement said. The girl was missing from Jharkhand for the past two years and a missing FIR was also registered there. The parents of the girl had complained that their daughter, aged 15 years, was being held captive and working as a domestic help in Rajouri Garden, the statement stated.

The commission, with the Delhi Police, reached the spot and located the girl. She was placed at the said location by a placement agency. The girl stated that she was working in the house for the last two years and was placed there by her aunt. Her brother had taken Rs 10,000 from the family.

She informed that she never received any payment from the employer and said that she was also being forced to workin other houses in Mohan Nagar. The employer alleged that he paid Rs 1 lakh to the placement agency for two years but he was unable to produce papers in this context. He did not have any documents related to the agency, the statement said.

The matter has been registered at the local police station after which the girl was produced at the Child Welfare Committee. The CWC ordered the girl to be kept at a shelter home and is verifying her age. It has directed the investigating officer to take action against the accused persons.

"Strong sections under the Bonded Labour Act and the ITPA Act should be added to the FIR and strong actions be taken against the culprits. Repeatedly girls are being trafficked from poorest parts of Jharkhand to Delhi," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said. "Trafficking rackets run by placement agencies should be busted and steps should be immediately taken to ensure that this crime ends," she said.

