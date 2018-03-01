DCW seeks report from police on semen-filled balloon hurling incident in Delhi

DCW has sought an action taken report from the Amar Colony police here in connection with an incident of a semen-filled balloon being flung at a college student on the eve of Hol

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought an action taken report from the Amar Colony police here in connection with an incident of a semen-filled balloon being flung at a college student on the eve of Holi. The body also urged Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to urgently form a task force to prevent crimes against women on Holi. The DCW stressed on the deployment of special police teams around girl's hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations in the city during the festival.



In a letter to the police commissioner, DCW chief Swati Maliwal referred to instances of balloons allegedly filled of semen and urine being thrown at college students and girls, and said, "I request you to kindly ensure adequate deployment of police forces on the ground, as well as to constitute an urgent task force for prevention and redressal of crimes against women on Holi." Maliwal said that the DCW would station its mobile helpline vans on the ground and ensure operation of its 181 women helplines on Holi.



If required, the DCW would reach out to the victim to ensure that the culprits were brought to book, she added. Taking suo moto cognisance in the matter of a balloon filled with semen being thrown at a student inside a college, the DCW chief said, "We are deeply horrified and disgusted with the incident, which in our opinion is one of the worst acts of misogyny and sexual violence intended to outrage the modesty of women and girls. Such incidents spoil the festive spirit of Holi."



She said the DCW would try and work closely with the police control room. All cases of sexual harassment would be treated with utmost seriousness, she added. Urgent intervention of the police was highly required to ensure a happy and safe Holi for all women and girls in Delhi, Maliwal said.

