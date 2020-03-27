DD to re-telecast Ramayana on public demand from tomorrow

Iconic teleserial 'Ramayana' from the late 1980s is set to be re-telecast beginning Saturday on DD national, amid a nationwide 21-day lockdown. National broadcaster Doordarshan has decided to re-telecast the mythological series on public demand, Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar informed.



"Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 on DD National. One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm," Javadekar tweeted.

Ramanand Sagar directed 'Ramayana' was a popular serial in the late 1980s.



The series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh portrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988.

