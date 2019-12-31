DDCA fiasco: Resign from Lok Sabha to contest president post, Secretary tells Gautam Gambhir

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) general secretary Vinod Tihara claimed on Monday that cricketer-turn-MP Gautam Gambhir wanted to take over as president of the DDCA.

"He is welcome," said Tihara, "But he has to resign from the Lok Sabha first as per the Justice Lodha committee recommendations." Gambhir had criticised the DDCA following a scuffle between members during Sunday's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the cricket body. "DDCA GOES "ALL OUT"...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I'd urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved," Gambhir had tweeted after videos of the brawl went viral on social media on Sunday.

"BCCI is our parent body," said Tihara. "Gambhir is a senior player. We come to know through the media that he has urged BCCI to dissolve the DDCA. If BCCI asks us anything, we will provide evidence." Tihara added that DDCA was an organisation registered under the Registrar of Companies Act and BCCI cannot dissolve it. Tihara promised that his association will take action against miscreants who indulged in vandalism during the AGM.

