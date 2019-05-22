De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 50 crore mark on day 5

bollywood

The much-awaited romcom, De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, opened to fairly good reviews from the audience. The film, which released on May 17, 2019, is seeing a good run at the box office.

The romantic comedy had a lackluster start at the box office with a Rs. 10.41 crore opening, but the film picked up the pace on the weekend and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on the fifth day of its release.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

"De De Pyaar De crosses Rs 50 cr on Day 5... Trends strongly on weekdays... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: Rs 50.83 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

#DeDePyaarDe crosses â¹ 50 cr on Day 5... Trends strongly on weekdays... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr. Total: â¹ 50.83 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2019

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, managed to rake in Rs. 10.41 crore on its opening day. It saw good growth on Saturday with earnings of Rs. 13.39 crore and witnessed a slight increase on Sunday, minting Rs. 14.74 crore. The film declined on Monday, earning only Rs. 6.19 crore and recorded similar numbers on Tuesday, minting Rs. 6.10 crore. The film's grand total now stands at Rs. 50.83 crore.

According to Adarsh, the film's business was affected on Sunday by polling in some parts of the country. However, the film is doing well in metro cities including Mumbai and Delhi.

The quirky romantic comedy, which released in over 3100 screens across the country, is expected to pick up pace in the weekdays. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, though the performances of Ajay and Tabu were unanimously applauded.

'De De Pyaar De' has been produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

De De Pyaar De follows the story of Ashish (50), Ajay Devgn's character, who falls in love with Rakul Preet's character, Ayesha (26). The couple is shown to be living in London. Ajay is seen portraying a divorcee with two children, who are as young as Rakul's character. Tabu essays the role of Ajay's ex-wife.

The poster of the film caught the audience' attention because of Ajay's iconic leg split.

