De De Pyaar De box office collection: Film mints Rs 77.82 crore in 11 days

De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh stands strong, earns Rs 77.82Cr at the Box office wall

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in a still from the film.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh's film, De De Pyaar De earned Rs 10.41 Cr on its opening day. The film's first-week collection summed up to Rs 56.57 crore, and now on its 11th day, the film stands at Rs 77.82 Cr.

The film had opened to good reviews from the audience and critics alike. It was the strong word of mouth that worked in De De Pyaar De's favour. Despite Student Of The Year 2 on the other side, Ajay's film maintained its place.

De De Pyaar De is about Ajay Devgn's character, Ashish (50) falling in love with Rakul Preet's character, Ayesha (26). The lead couple in the film lives in London. Ajay is seen portraying a divorcee with two children, who are as young as Rakul's character. Tabu essays the role of Ajay's ex-wife.

This tweet by Taran Adarsh is of its ten-day collection.

#DeDePyaarDe biz at a glance...

Week 1: âÂ¹ 61.05 cr

Weekend 2: âÂ¹ 14.04 cr

Total: âÂ¹ 75.09 cr

Will fall short of âÂ¹ 100 cr mark [as per current trending], since #Bharat arrives next Wed. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. Ajay's last outing Total Dhamaal had opened at Rs. 16.50 crore and had entered the Rs. 100 crore club in the second week of its release.

He will next be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.

