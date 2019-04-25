De De Pyaar De song Hauli Hauli to release tomorrow

music

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share the news about the song Hauli Hauli's release along with a still which features him with the leading ladies of the film - Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh

Still from Hauli Hauli song

After treating the fans with the peppy number Vaddi Sharaban and the soulful romantic track Tu Mila To Haina, the makers of Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De are all set to release another song titled 'Hauli Hauli', which is coming out tomorrow. The 'Total Dhamaal' star took to his Instagram account to share the news along with a still which features him with the leading ladies of the film - Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

He captioned the post, "HauliHauli coming jaldi jaldi! Song out tomorrow." Going by the still, the song appears to be a dance number. The lead trio can be seen dressed up in stunning attires. While the first song of the movie is a dance number based on the wedding theme, the second track, Tu Mila Toh Haina, is a soulful one where the duo can be seen romancing on the streets and sharing intimate moments with each other.

The trailer of the film released earlier this month. The trailer shows Ajay's character Ashish, who is 50 years old, falling for Rakul's character Ayesha, who is 26 years old. The 'Golmaal' actor will also be seen portraying a divorcee with two kids who are as young as Rakul. Tabu is seen playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife in the film.

The film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. The poster of the film which released on March 22 caught the attention of the viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split. It is directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17, this year.

Apart from this film, Ajay will be next seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI