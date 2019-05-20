De De Pyaar De weekend box office: The romcom rakes in Rs 38.54 crore

bollywood

The much-awaited romcom, De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, opened to fairly good reviews from the audience. The film is also seeing a good run at the box office

De De Pyaar De poster

The much-awaited romcom, De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, opened to fairly good reviews from the audience. The film, which released on May 17, 2019, is seeing a good run at the box office. De De Pyaar De collected Rs 10.41 crore on day one of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the weekend box office collection of the film. He wrote, "#DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth... Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts... Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead... Weekdays crucial... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: Rs 38.54 cr. India biz. #DDPD"

#DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth... Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts... Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead... Weekdays crucial... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: â¹ 38.54 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019

The film started on a good note, considering that it was competing with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra. Student of The Year 2 features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

See photos: Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Soha-Kunal, Nora Fatehi at De De Pyaar De screening in Juhu

De De Pyaar De follows the story of Ashish (50), Ajay Devgn's character, who falls in love with Rakul Preet's character, Ayesha (26). The couple is shown to be living in London. Ajay is seen portraying a divorcee with two children, who are as young as Rakul's character. Tabu essays the role of Ajay's ex-wife.

Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the day 2 box office collection of De De Pyaar De. He tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Metros rocking... Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend... Should score big on Day 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: Rs 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD"

#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Metros rocking... Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend... Should score big on Day 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: â¹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2019

Also read: De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay, Tabu and Rakul's film earns Rs 10.41 cr on day 1

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates