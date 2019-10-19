Dead drubber, but not for India as they eye whitewash against South Africa

Ranchi: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts here today. There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targetting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity. Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling.

The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.

Mayank, Rohit on fire

The Mumbaikar's opening partner Mayank Agarwal on the other hand went on to convert his maiden hundred into a double in Visakhapatnam and followed it up with another century in Pune. Then it was the turn of 'King Kohli' who came to the party in the Pune with a career-best double hundred — a majestic 254 not out — and made it look like a routine job.

Rohit will be eyeing a big score after not firing in the first innings of the Pune Test while Cheteshwar Pujara, who has scored two fifties in the series, would be looking to cross the three-figure mark. That India have lost only 16 wickets while routing South Africa in both the Tests sums up their dominance.

The toss has also been kind to India so far and things are likely to get more exciting if the stroke of luck favours Faf du Plessis in the final Test. Perfect pitches The last time South Africa toured the India, rank-turners had welcomed the side but this time, both the pacers and spinners have been able to extract something out of the pitches.

Umesh Yadav made a fine comeback in the Pune Test to return with fine figures of 3-22 with some brief hostile spells as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who took some breathtaking catches to aid to the pacer's tally. Kohli played an extra pacer at Pune by benching Hanuma Vihari.

