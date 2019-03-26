Dead rats used to carry contraband into UK jails

international

London: Criminal gangs are using dead rats to smuggle contraband material like drugs, tobacco and mobile phones into jail, the Prison Service has acknowledged after cracking the first such case. Drugs, tobacco and mobile phones were smuggled into a prison stuffed inside dead rats. The items were sewn inside the bodies of three rats found by officers in early March in the grounds of HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset.

It was the first recorded instance of rats being used in that way, the Prison Service said. It said it was investigating with Dorset Police but was unable to say whether anyone had been arrested, the BBC reported.

Prison officers cut open the rodents, which had apparently been thrown over the fence, and found a large amount of drugs, including spice and cannabis.

They also discovered five mobile phones and chargers, together with three SIM cards. The items were intended to be collected from the grounds and sold to inmates, the Prison Service said.

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said: "This find shows the extraordinary lengths to which criminals will go to smuggle drugs into prison."

