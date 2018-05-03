Deadly dust storm in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh kills over 60 people

As many as 22 people have lost their lives and more than 25 others have been left injured in Rajasthan, with Dholpur, Alwar and Bharatpur among the worst affected



People gather outside with their belongings next to destroyed dwellings following a major storm in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on May 3, 2018. Pic/AFP

More than 60 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, owing to dust storms sweeping across the two states on Wednesday.

As many as 22 people have lost their lives and more than 25 others have been left injured in Rajasthan, with Dholpur, Alwar and Bharatpur among the worst affected. The storms also caused widespread damage to private and public property, as many houses were left battered and trees uprooted.

Electricity connection in many areas was also severed as power lines and electricity poles were damaged.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje directed the officials to visit the affected areas to begin relief work.

"We have directed Ministers and concerned officials to affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation," Raje tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, 36 people lost their lives in Agra alone, while three people were killed in Bijnor, two in Saharanpur and one each in Bareilly, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Rampur.

Authorities have been directed to provide relief in all affected areas within the next 24 hours.

Sanjay Kumar, State Revenue and Relief Commissioner said, "40 to 50 people have been killed after the dust storm hit Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Agra has been the most affected district. Relief will be provided to the affected within the next 24 hours."

He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs for the family of the deceased, while the injured will be given a sum of Rs. 50,000.

