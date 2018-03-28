Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer: Fans lose it over hilarious video

The almost three-minute-long Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer hints at various Indian topics such as PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Indian films such as Baahubali, Dangal, and Sultan



Deadpool 2

Ever since the Hindi trailer for Hollywood hit, 'Deadpool 2', has been dropped, fans have been losing their calm over its hilarity. The almost three-minute long video hints at various Indian topics such as PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Indian films such as Baahubali, Dangal, and Sultan. A fan wrote, 'The dp2 Hindi trailer was ???????? This version should be released globally!?? Almost died laughing ?? @VancityReynolds you hv to learn Hindi coz after #dp2hindi ur fan following in India will be ??? @deadpoolmovie #deadpool2inIndia #Deadpool2'.

Watch the Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer here:



Another fan tweeted, 'Can't stop laughing, I really enjoyed this Hindi trailer of #Deadpool2 #Deadpool'. Another fan quoted a line from the trailer and wrote about his eagerness to watch the Hindi version of the film, ''Duniya mein bahut gandgi faaili hai, aur main swachta abhiyaan ka fan hoon toh socha kyun na sabka vikaas main hi kar dun' This trailer makes me think kyun na hindi mein bhi dekhi jaaye yeh film.. ???? #Deadpool2'.

Another fan followed suit and wrote, '"Team mein BAAHUBALI aur SULTAN honge.. ?? Aur Dangal karne wali choriyan hongi.. ?? Aur Ye.. sabka record todegi ?? #DEADPOOL2 IN HINDI. ??' One fan urged Ryan to watch the trailer and understand its hilarity, 'Hay @VancityReynolds did u check the hindi trailler of #Deadpool2; Its so awesome , i wish you can understand that language - https://youtu.be/KhI4xzwYImA ??????'

'#Deadpool2 You're a lot smarter than I look. - in English. Becomes, Teri geherayi toh dekhi thi, par sooch Ka aaj pata chala. - in Hindi', wrote another fan. 'Deadpool 2' is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. It is intended to be the eleventh installment in the X-Men film series and a sequel to the 2016 film Deadpool. The fantasy-action film is slated to hit the theatres on May 18, 2018.

Also read: Zazie Beetz talks about stuntwoman's death on Deadpool 2 set

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever